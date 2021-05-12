National
HomeNational

Ellen DeGeneres to End Her Daytime Talk Show in 2022

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 19

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

One longtime syndicated television talk show host is coming to an end after almost two decades on-the-air.

Ellen DeGeneres, a longtime talk staple along with her roles as a comedian and actress, has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview that her show will end after the conclusion on the 2021-22 season, which will have been the show’s 19th year on daytime.

News of the show ending has also been confirmed by Variety.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ or ‘Ellen’ as it’s sometimes known, has been on the air since 2003.

It has since become a popular showcase for “the host’s dancing, her silly celebrity interviews, and her lavish holiday giveaways” along other features including members of the audience playing games on-set.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In her interview with THR, DeGeneres said the show wasn’t challenging to her any longer and as a creative person, she wants to constantly be challenged.

The news of the series ending comes months after DeGeneres came under fire regarding reports of the show’s work environment being toxic. In the first episode of the current season, she confronted those reports and apologized to those affected.

On the heels of that apology, her show has since experienced steep declines in the ratings and has yet to improve on those numbers, which has also carried into the COVID-19 pandemic.

After of that news, the show is now planning to conclude after one more season.

THR adds that DeGeneres is planning to announce the end of ‘Ellen’ on May 13 with help from fellow talk show icon Oprah Winfrey.

Now the question will be who replaces DeGeneres on daytime after next season.  Come 2022, we will find out.

Will you miss Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show when it ends?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of B. Roth/WENN for Tine Publicity

Second Picture Courtesy of Randy Holmes and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and The Hollywood Reporter

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

8 photos Launch gallery

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

Continue reading The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

[caption id="attachment_4119897" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Is all truly fair in love and war? Is a person forever off-limits if you're friends with someone they dated? Porsha Williams made waves this week after she revealed that she was madly in love (and engaged) to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. || RELATED: Did Porsha Williams Violate 'The Girl Code' ?? || || RELATED: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement Simon Guobadia || “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams said. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Despite the controversy, she's hardly the first to move on with a friend's old flame. Today we're looking at a few famous figures who hooked up with someone, despite being cool with their ex.

Ellen DeGeneres to End Her Daytime Talk Show in 2022  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser
Gov. Hogan Lifts All COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions In…

The only restriction remaining is the mandate to wear masks indoors at businesses.
05.13.21
Man hand knocking a wooden judge gavel, law and auction concept.
Judge Approves $577 Settlement In Lawsuit Involving Maryland…

It took 15 years to come to this decision. 
05.13.21
Gas Prices In Pennsylvania
Don’t Panic: Maryland Officials Say Drivers Shouldn’t Hoard…

The FBI said a ransomware group called Parkside is responsible for the attack. 
05.12.21
Photos
Close