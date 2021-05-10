The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019 stayed at the top of the list. Both the top three names for girls (Olivia, Emma, and Ava), and the top three names for boys (Liam, Noah, and Oliver)from 2019 have remained the top three names in 2020.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Top 10 Names for Girls & Boys in 2020
|Boys
|Girls
|1. Liam
|1. Olivia
|2. Noah
|2. Emma
|3. Oliver
|3. Ava
|4. Elijah
|4. Charlotte
|5. William
|5. Sophia
|6. James
|6. Amelia
|7. Benjamin
|7. Isabella
|8. Lucas
|8. Mia
|9. Henry
|9. Evelyn
|10. Alexander
|10. Harper
Wondering what the top names of the last decade are? Noah and Emma are the top boy and girl names born during the 2010s. To find out more about popular baby names visit the Social Security Administration website here.
9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
The Latest:
- Authorities Failed To Act After Internal Probe Finds Cops Shouldn’t Have Fired Into Breonna Taylor’s Apartment
- The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed
- Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims 2 Black Women Threatened Her While Refusing To Return Phone Charger
- Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Apologies For ‘Confusion’ Her Office Caused in Adam Toldeo Case
- Update: Victims Identified In Deadly Shooting In Woodlawn, Police Share Details About Suspect’s Rampage
- Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language During Powerful Testimony On Black Maternal Health
- Letitia James Files $2.75M Suit Against Right-Wing Voter Operatives Who Targeted Black Voters
- Baltimore County Dept. of Health To “Max the Vax” This Weekend In Randallstown
- 18 Brooklyn Gang Members Charged For String of Shootings That Left A 1-Year-Old Boy Dead
- Athletes Cannot Wear “Black Lives Matter” Apparel Or Protest At Olympics
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com