National
HomeNational

Letitia James Files $2.75M Suit Against Right-Wing Voter Operatives Who Targeted Black Voters

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

New York Attorney General Letitia James doesn’t pull punches with getting the people’s justice. James announced Thursday her office filed a $2.75M lawsuit against two right-ring conspiracy theorists who disseminated false information to Black voters.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman used a fake organization “Project 1599” to target Black voters. The pair used robocalls to misinform Black voters about vote-by-mail efforts.

“Wohl and Burkman used misinformation to try to disenfranchise Black communities ahead of the election, in a clear attempt to sway the election in the favor of their preferred presidential candidate,” James said in a statement.

Wohl and Burkman’s disinformation campaign violated state and federal law, according to the Office of the Attorney General. The robocalls told voters that voting by mail would expose their information to law enforcement and debt collectors. The automated calls also told people the CDC was collecting data to target Black communities. James estimated the scheme targeted 5,500 New York residents.

News broke last fall that voters in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York reported receiving the deceptive calls. And estimated 12,000 voters in Detroit received the call in August 2020. NPR reported the calls specifically targeted areas with large Black and other communities of color.

Full text of the message sent to prospective voters:

Hi, this is Tamika Taylor from Project 1599, the civil rights organization founded by Jack Burman and Jacob Wohl. Mail-in voting sounds great, but did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts? The CDC is even pushing to use records for mail-in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines. Don’t be finessed into giving your private information to the man, stay safe and beware of vote by mail.

James explained email evidence obtained showed Wohl telling Burkman they should target Black communities the day before messages went out. Wohl sent his partner a virtual high five, saying the number got angry call backs from Black people and it was a “win” no matter what. 

James seeks to join an action brought by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the law firm of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, on behalf of a number of voters and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation. The lawsuit alleges six violations including the New York Civil Rights Law, the New York Executive Law, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, and the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Concerns of Russian election interference persisted after the 2016 election. The full scope of domestic disinformation efforts became more clear since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans intentionally misled the American public about the safety of vote by mail and routinely lied about the presence of “voter fraud.”

Recently a coalition of civil liberties groups requested the Biden Administration create a task force to address disinformation. Called the Disinformation Defense and Free Expression Task Force should be chaired by the Executive Director of the Domestic Policy Council.

“We urge immediate creation of a task force to identify steps that the federal government can take to combat disinformation while safeguarding freedom of expression,” said the group in a letter. 

SEE ALSO:

Letitia James Sues Ice Cream Shop Owner Under ‘Central Park Karen’ Law For Filing False Police Report Against BLM Protesters

Letitia James Urges ‘Serious Reform’ After Grand Jury Declines To Charge Cops In Daniel Prude Case

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

27 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4116556" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Stephanie Denaro, a racist who will be forever known as "Bagel Karen." | Source: Reddit / r/PublicFreakout[/caption] UPDATED: 11:55 a.m. ET, May 5, 2021 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. To be sure, Karens come in all shapes, sizes and, as evidenced by the latest example, ages. That was clear after a 77-year-old white woman named Judith Ann Black was recently arrested for throwing a Whopper she bought at a Burger King employee in Florida. She called the Black woman working the register all types of racial slurs over the thickness of the tomato on her Whopper, no kidding. The ironically named Black was so angry that in addition to throwing the food, she called the cashier a “stupid Black bitch,” a “Black n****r” and offered up a general, “f**k you Black n****rs.” Black was charged with assault and battery, but not a hate crime. However, the charge was a felony because of her admitted racist language. It was a rare instance of a Karen immediately being held accountable for her actions. [caption id="attachment_4149795" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Judith Ann Black | Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office[/caption] With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Letitia James Files $2.75M Suit Against Right-Wing Voter Operatives Who Targeted Black Voters  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local
Police Tape
Update: Victims Identified In Deadly Shooting In Woodlawn,…

Officials have not said whether the people killed were shot or died in the fire. 
05.10.21
Baltimore County Dept. of Health To “Max the…

A mobile vaccination site sets up in Baltimore County this Saturday. Walk-ins will be served while supplies last. Here are…
05.07.21
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)
How To Access Your COVID-19 Vaccination Records Online…

The portal is free to use.
05.07.21
Photos
Close