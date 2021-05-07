Georgia Judge Sets Trial Date In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case

Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Feb. 23, 2021 Originally published: May 26, 2020 The killing of Ahmaud Arbery was seemingly covered up twice: once by his accused murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, and once by the subsequent high-profile deaths of other unarmed Black people to the hands of preventable police violence. But taken together, the deaths of Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd -- in that order -- have changed the world amid ongoing protests for criminal justice reform and heightened awareness of white supremacy. One year later, ahead of the pending murder trial, Arbery's mother refuses chooses to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25. “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constituion in an interview published Monday. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020, have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. Even before video footage of the shooting leaked on social media, the imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting -- father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael racially profiled Arbery as a burglar, got their guns, hopped in their truck, trapped him and shot him in the middle of a road in broad daylight -- harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting has resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case has been the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.