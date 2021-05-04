Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Yamiche Alcindor has become notable for her stellar coverage as the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, famously taking on the brisk former president Donald Trump with ease. Now, Alcindor will become the host and moderator for the public affairs program, Washington Week, on PBS.

The New York Times spoke exclusively with Alcindor, who detailed her journey to the post and what it means to fill the massive shoes left by the late Gwen Ifill. Alcindor, 34, takes over the post from Robert Costa, who held the position for the past four years.

“I know how much ‘Washington Week’ meant to Gwen, and how much she put her stamp on the legacy of the show,” Alcindor said to the Times. “I also feel this incredible responsibility to think deeply about taking this on and making it a show that people want to watch, that people will feel is living up to its great legacy.”

Alcindor will remain in her post as the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour and will continue as a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News.

Congratulations to Yamichie Alcindor!

Photo: Getty

