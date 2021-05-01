How the New Vaccination Site at “The Mall at Columbia” Helps Marylanders

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The new mass vaccination site has been celebrated by local officials. An eerie reality, as its located somewhere that has had to permanently close its doors due to the pandemic: Lord & Taylor.

Here are the details of the new vaccination site:

The Mall at Columbia (Old Lord & Taylor building, 2nd Floor). Vaccines are by appointment only, Wednesdays thru Sundays. 8 A.M – 4 P.M. Follow the signage around the mall for guidance to the vaccination site.

More vaccines for Marylanders.

“Howard County, being situated between the Baltimore area and D.C. area, right in the middle, we are the prime location for the state to ensure that, not only do our residents continue to have access to the vaccine, but to everyone who comes to The Mall in Columbia and those in the entire region can come visit here,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. 1,000 shots were administered yesterday during the site’s “soft-opening”. Officials expect to vaccinate 3,000 per day once they open at full tilt.

Many were excited that the site provides the area with more of the PFizer vaccine. “The Howard County Health Department has not had Pfizer in quite a long time. So the fact that the state is bringing Pfizer to this mass vaccination clinic in Howard County means that our 16- and 17-year-olds now have an option of getting vaccinated now, and that’s enormous,” Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said.

“No arm left behind.”

According to WBAL, this is the 12th state-ran mass vaccination site in Maryland, the 13th overall. Over 2 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated and nearly 5 million doses have been administered as a whole, according to Our World in Data. On April 21st, Gov. Larry Hogan pledged that ‘no arm be left behind’ in Maryland’s vaccination efforts and the state looks primed to accomplish that goal.

The latest mass vaccination site will certainly help to push us even closer to a better Maryland.

How the New Vaccination Site at “The Mall at Columbia” Helps Marylanders was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: