Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After Trying To Cash In On Her Death

One of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor‘s death is continuing his ploy to evoke violence, even one year after her untimely death.

The Associated Press reports Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1, according to police spokesperson Beth Ruoff. Not only did Mattingly dodge charges in relation to Taylor’s slaying, but he will also receive his full pension following retirement.

Mattingly contends his decision had nothing to do with the Department of Justice’s intention to investigate the LMPD’s practices and policies.

“The current DOJ investigation into the department played no role in this decision. I have great faith in the men and women of LMPD, who selflessly give of themselves, to continue to serve this community in a professional and unbiased manner,” he said in a statement.

His list of offenses continue to grow larger one year after the Louisville Metro Police Department fired rounds in Taylor’s apartment, fatally striking her.

Earlier this month Mattingly made headlines after announcing a book deal profiling his perspective on the Taylor case. The move rightfully angered Taylor’s supporters who were already weary that a majority of the involved officers faced no consequence for her murder. The book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster announced it would not distribute the book after public rebuke swiftly fell down.

Last fall Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron declined to press charges directly related to her murder, but charged former Officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment for firing into a neighboring apartment.

Mattingly was one of a group of officers who raided Taylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020, as part of a botched drug raid where Taylor lost her life in a hail of bullets. Mattingly was struck in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was initially charged with attempted murder in the raid. The charges were dropped against Walker, but he later faced a countersuit by Mattingly in retaliation to Walker filing a civil suit for $10M. In March Walker filed a federal lawsuit against the LMPD.

Last fall Mattingly wrote a letter sent to members of the LMPD rebuking law enforcement leadership over their handling of the Taylor case. In a October 2020 interview with “Good Morning America” Mattingly told host Michael Strahan that Taylor’s killing had nothing to do with race, completely ignoring the ways in which the drug war often targets Black communities.

