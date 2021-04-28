National
HomeNational

Body Cam Video of NBA’s Sterling Brown Attack Outside Miami Club Released

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: Hannah Foslien / Getty

Back on April 19th Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown was attacked with a liquor bottle outside a Miami strip club after the NBA star while leaving the club accidentally got into the wrong sprinter van and the occupants decided to attack him and his teammate Kevin Porter Jr. was ruffed up in the incident.

Sterling Brown who was hospitalized after the attack for major lacerations to his face and head. Allegedly their were serious concerns for the 26 year old shooting guard Sterling Brown’s life.

It is also now being reported that bodycam video show the severity of his injuries has been obtained of what police arrived to after the attack on Sterling Brown who still has not returned to the basketball court.

Take a look at the video below…[WARNING THIS VIDEO IS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC IN NATURE]

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Body Cam Video of NBA’s Sterling Brown Attack Outside Miami Club Released  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Gov. Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate For Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan making that announcement on Wednesday during a press conference.
04.28.21
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with the founding members of the COVID-19 Community Corps
Vice President Kamala Harris Visiting Baltimore Mass Vaccination…

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to town. 
04.28.21
What Is The Number One High School In…

Well according to the U.S. News & world report after ranking approximately 17,860 public high schools out of the nearly 24,000…
04.28.21
Photos
Close