‘It’s OK If We’ve Done Things Wrong’: Unpacking Louisville Police Chief’s Welcoming Response To DOJ Probe

Louisville Police Cheif Erika Shields took an unexpected tack in response to the news that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was launching an investigation into her department. After U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the DOJ would probe a “pattern or practice” at the Lousiville Metro Police Department, Shields seemed very welcoming of the move.

But it was the city’s new police chief’s choice of words that may have caught some people off-guard.

Shields, in an apparent effort to get her officers on board with the investigation, encouraged them to “engage in this process” for the greater good of the department.

She added: “It’s OK if we’ve done things wrong. We’re going to do it differently; we’re going to do it better. But this is your future. This is our future.”

A Twitter thread from Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Darcy Costello, who was covering the press conference, underscores the relatively rosy disposition of Shields in comparison to other, more somber local law enforcement officials who spoke.

Garland announced the investigation earlier Monday.

“Today, the Justice Department is opening a civil investigation into the Louisville-Jefferson County metro government and the Louisville Metro Police Department to determine whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the constitution or federal law,” Garland said at a press conference. “The investigation will assess whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful, expressive activities. It will determine whether LMPD engages in unconstitutional stops searches and seizures, as well as whether the department unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes.”

None of the suspicions upon which the probe is based sound “OK.”

Neither is a violent LMPD arrest this month that left a bloodied protester the victim of excessive force whose demands for accountability in the form of firing the guilty officers have gone all but ignored. At least one Louisville councilman has called on Shields and the city’s mayor to fire the accused officer, who remains gainfully employed with the department more than one week later.

To be sure, none of that is “OK,” either.

Of course, to the many documented taxpayers whose trust has been betrayed by LMPD — including and especially Breonna Taylor and her family — just the notion that there could be doubt about Louisville cops having “done things wrong” is pretty far from “OK.”

A federal probe into policing will not absolve guilty police department members of their misdeeds and professional shortcomings that have contributed to allowing such a law enforcement culture to not just exist but thrive to the level where officers can blindly fire into an apartment, kill someone and not suffer any real legal ramifications.

It should be fairly apparent that part is not “OK.”

One reason why Shields may have chosen those words is that she wasn’t the chief presiding over the department when Taylor was gunned down in her own home. Instead, she was the chief of police in Atlanta, where she was weathering her own scandals.

Like when then-Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe gunned down Rayshard Brooks by shooting him in the back in a fast-food parking lot. Shields resigned the very next day. Just about six months later, she accepted the same position in Louisville.

In a sense, Shields may look at the DOJ probe in Louisville to provide yet another form of a fresh start following her abrupt departure from Atlanta. And that is totally OK.

But everything that came before that to effectively invite scrutiny from the DOJ is definitely not “OK,” and it’s imperative that Shields knows that.

UPDATED: 3:08 p.m. ET, April 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt on Tuesday when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1384614198282530816?s=20 But the anomaly of a guilty verdict was far from enough to offset the apparent violent rite of police passage that is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing. It should give any American citizen pause as a steady number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police In the wake of repeated brutality and police violence waged on Black communities, a 40-year-old Black man from North Carolina was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning. https://twitter.com/WAVY_News/status/1384904119551397895?s=20 According to WAVY, the victim was identified as Andrew Brown, a resident of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Details are still being revealed about the shooting, but according to local law enforcement, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. as Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a search warrant. Brown, who was unarmed and a father of 10, reportedly exited the residence and drove away in his car when police fired a total of six to eight shots. Brown's family says that he did not hurt anyone prior to him being shot. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation and local authorities will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the shooting. A crowd of demonstrators began gathering near the area in protest. Brown's killing comes one day after the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd, and the shooting of Ma'Khia Wright, a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio girl. Brown's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

