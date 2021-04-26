Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Man Shot In The Back During Attempted Robbery

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A 35-year-old man is in serious, but stable condition after late night shooting Sunday.

It happened on the 5200 block of Parkside Drive around 10 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene to find the man wounded. He was shot in the lower back.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The victim told police he was walking on the 5200 block of Parkside Drive when he was approached by two men who tired to rob him. He ran, but was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene
Baltimore Man Shot In The Back During Attempted…

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
04.26.21
USM, Morgan State To Require COVID Vaccinations For…

There will be some room for medical-related or religious exemptions.
04.23.21
FRANCE-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
Hundreds Need 3rd Vaccine Dose After 800 Moderna…

The incident happened this month.
04.23.21
Photos
Close