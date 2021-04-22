Local
As If! Maryland Dubbed 13th Snobbiest State

Official flag of the State of Maryland

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Are Marylanders snobs? According to a new survey from Zippia, the answer could be “yes.”

The state ranked as the 13th snobbiest state. Massachusetts took the top spot followed by Vermont, Connecticut and New York.

Zippia created their list by looking at the following factors:

  • Percent of population with a bachelor’s degree
  • Percent of degree earners with a degree in arts and humanities
  • Number of Ivy League colleges
  • Gallons of wine consumed yearly

West Virginia ranked as the most humble state.

