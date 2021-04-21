Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

How To Support Black Youth In The Aftermath Of The Chauvin Verdict And Ma’Khia Bryant‘s Killing

These are four things mentors can do to support Black youth in the wake of Derek Chauvin's murder trial and Ma’Khia Bryant’s police killing.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Minneapolis Reacts To Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty

This relentless onslaught of racialized terror and violence is something too many Black youth know personally or through generational understanding. Many of them come from and live in communities created and targeted by violent white supremacy. For those of us in mentorship roles, our work in this moment requires showing up in more radical ways, ways that make sense for them. What marginalized and minoritized youth contend with daily must be addressed through critical mentoring, which stresses the importance of acknowledging the purposeful attack on Black progress and advancements made toward our liberation.

With this in mind, these are four things mentors can do to support Black youth in the wake of the Chauvin trial and Ma’Kiah Bryant’s killing:

  1. Start with a simple thank you. 

Be clear: it is largely because of the outcry, courage, and organizing of Black youth that we have made strides. Nowhere is this more apparent than with 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, who had the gumption to film George Floyd’s murder so that we could all bear witness. Pushing past shock, fear and trauma, Darnella took that courageous step to deliver both video proof and palpable testimony. Her peers organized a mean street game to ensure that protests all over the country let the world know that they would not tolerate the brutal murders of Black people. Young people showed up and showed out and they did it safely in the midst of a raging pandemic. Their ability to both radically imagine and act is what saved us. For this, and so much more, we owe them a debt of gratitude.

  1. Do your own work before engaging with young people.

Black youth are already dealing with significant trauma. The last thing they need is for adults who have not confronted their own privilege and biases to engage them in ways that create further harm. It is important to recognize and understand that we may not always be the best ones to help. Mentoring programs have a responsibility to ensure that the folks working with our young people have the tools and language to be effective. If you are not willing to do the work before interacting with marginalized youth, it’s best to not engage at all.

  1. Create or provide safe spaces for young people to process

As mentors, we owe young people support and guidance. Sometimes this looks like establishing safe spaces for them to process current events. Effective mentoring acknowledges the issues they’re facing and establishes safe and nurturing spaces for youth to work through things with the support of peers and adult mentors. Most importantly, these spaces must be reimagined: let youth lead the way and organize them in ways that best suit and serve their needs.

  1. Understand your place and privilege and behave accordingly

However “woke” you may think or feel you are, still interrogate whether there are internal biases and ideas you may hold that can be just as damaging. Be aware, be sensitive and know when it is time to speak or act and when it is time to let young folks lead. Do not ask young people to explain to or educate you. Accept that they might not be ready to dialogue with you and be okay with that.

As demonstrated by groups like BYP 100 and Dream Defenders, as well as young people engaged with YMAN, Black youth have always been instrumental in our civil rights movements and will continue to be. Let’s be what they need to soar and equip ourselves with the knowledge, empathy and affirmation that empowers them to keep making “good trouble.”

Dr. Torie Weiston-Serdan is the Chief Visionary Officer of the Youth Mentoring Action Network (YMAN) and author of “Critical Mentoring: A Practical Guide.”  Twitter: @tweiston

SEE ALSO:

Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing For ‘Safety,’ 3 Other Officers To Face Trial

Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For Help, Officer Killed Her Instead

Protests Erupt After 16 Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Columbus Police

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

23 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Continue reading Justice For Ma’Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

[caption id="attachment_4142545" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Zenner / Getty[/caption] The brief sense of relief on Tuesday from Derek Chauvin's murder conviction for killing George Floyd quickly gave way to the familiar sense of anger and disbelief in Columbus, Ohio, where police killed a Black teenage girl just around the same time a jury was delivering its verdict in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/ajplus/status/1384836422851604480?s=20 By Tuesday night, protesters took to the streets to demand justice for the loss of Ma'Khia Bryant's life. The 16-year-old had reportedly called the Columbus Police Department seeking help for herself before winding up dead from the subsequent response to that fateful call. https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1384686290436726788?s=20   Bryant's killing was at least the third Columbus police officer-involved death since December, with all of them coming under questionable, if not completely preventable, circumstances. Despite tensions being high following the shooting and verdict's announcement, there were no arrests reported in Columbus Tuesday night. The Columbus Post-Dispatch reported that protesters marched through downtown Columbus on the way to the Ohio Statehouse while chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" From there, the protesters marched to the Columbus Police Department headquarters and eventually breached a taped barrier. https://twitter.com/jmuhammadtv/status/1384672813248884737?s=20 Circumstances leading up to Bryant's shooting were still being sorted out Wednesday morning, but initial reports suggested she called police because other teenagers came to her house with the intention of harming her. But when police arrived, Bryant was shown on bodycam wielding a knife and was shot just as she appeared to be following through with a stabbing motion toward another teenager. The police department released the bodycam footage hours after the shooting in an apparent justification of the shooting. The officer who killed Bryant fired his gun four times at close range. It was unclear how many times Bryant was struck. But for the protesters, it seemed, the circumstances were beside the point. Instead, the fact that the Columbus Police Department has all but declared open season on Black people was much more concerning. Before Tuesday afternoon, there had been 26 investigations of officers for shootings since the beginning of the year, with six of those shootings happening in Columbus. In February, a grand jury returned an indictment against former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the killing of Andre Hill, 47. Hill was killed just three days after Christmas while walking from a friend’s garage and two months before Casey Goodson Jr. was shot in the back when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches the unarmed Black man was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home. https://twitter.com/_WhatRiot/status/1384672602921209861?s=20 Scroll down to see some more scenes from the protests in Columbus demanding justice for police killing Ma'Khia Bryant and other Black people.

How To Support Black Youth In The Aftermath Of The Chauvin Verdict And Ma’Khia Bryant‘s Killing  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)
Walk-Up COVID Vaccination Lines Opening In Maryland Thursday

You won't have to make an appointment to receive your COVID-19 vaccine at some sites around the state.
04.21.21
Domino Sugars
Fire Breaks Out At Domino Sugar Factory In…

UPDATE 4/20/2021 5:45 PM EST: Owners of the Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore issued the following statement on Tuesday’s fire:…
04.20.21
Historic Homesite Discovered In Maryland Linked To Harriet…

The archaeological homesite, discovered on a property owned by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, was the former home of Tubman's father,…
04.21.21
Photos
Close