Whoopi Goldberg Lands First Cover of “Black Cannabis Magazine,” Reveals She Is Launching Another Pot Company

Auntie Whoopi Goldberg is taking another pull at the pot game.

For those who don’t know, before the white celebs like Jim Belushi and Seth Rogen “made it cool” to sell legalized pot, The View host and slayer of Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, has been long-time cannabis and entrepreneur when it comes to the magical plant. So it made perfect sense that Black Cannabis, a new magazine that focuses primarily on the people who honestly revolutionized the pot game at the expense of being unfairly jailed for it, tapped Goldberg to cover the first issue.

Speaking about the cover, Goldberg added:

“It’s an honor to grace the very first cover of Black Cannabis Magazine… As a long-time cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, I’m happy to support the launch of a new publication focused on starting conversations and covering issues that educate, entertain, and inspire people of color in the cannabis community.”

A source close to Page Six revealed that in the inaugural issue, Goldberg would “reveal Emma & Clyde, her new cannabis product line… launching soon in California. Emma & Clyde is named after Whoopi’s mother and brother and includes edibles, pre-rolls, flower, and accessories.”

This will be her second attempt to sell legal marijuana after shuttering her first company Whoopi & Maya after four years after she and her former partner Maya Elisabeth parted ways. At the time, Goldberg told the celebrity gossip section, “It is with deep regret and sadness I am announcing that I have withdrawn as a board member, manager, and member of Whoopi & Maya. I am very proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to moving ahead with other projects in the market.”

Goldberg isn’t the only Black celeb who is involved in the weed game either. Just recently, Jaleel White, aka Steve Urkel, announced he is dropping his own “Purple Urkle” line of cannabis products. JAY-Z has also hit the ground running with his Monogram brand.

You can pick up a copy of Black Cannabis magazine when it officially launches on 4/20, the national weed holiday celebrated across the globe.

