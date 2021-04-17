National
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At 51

"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Black Rob, the former Bad Boy artist who scored a smash hit in 2000 with “Whoa!” and guest-starred on hit singles such as “Let’s Get It” with G Dep and Diddy and “Bad Boy For Life,” has reportedly passed away. He was 51. The news was confirmed by former Bad Boy singer and producer Mario Winans on Instagram as well as Mark Curry.

“This hit my heart……. we will NEVER forget you brother!” he wrote on Saturday (April 17). “RIP BLACK ROB!”

Curry, one of Rob’s collaborators on Bad Boy in the early 2000s, shared a tearful video confirming his passing.

“I wanna thank everybody for the donations … Rob passed away. Bout an hour ago.” he said. “I need for his daughter, Iona Ross, little Robert Ross, y’all get in touch with me, please.”

On April 9, a video surfaced of the rapper hospitalized and frail while discussing the life and legacy of DMX, who died earlier that day. Although the specifics regarding his condition were made unknown, he was subsequently released from the hospital days later where he revealed he was homeless and dealing with a number of health issues. Fans quickly wondered why his former label boss Diddy hadn’t reached out to help him but according to Curry, the two had begun speaking recently.

A GoFundMe was soon created in his honor to help with housing.

RELATED: Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Says Diddy Has Been Reaching Out To Help Black Rob

RELATED: Black Rob Shares Message For DMX From Hospital Bed

Born in New York, Rob (real name Robert Ross) grew up in Harlem and made his debut on Bad Boy in 1996 on the remix to 112’s “Come See Me”. Over the years, he contributed to numerous Bad Boy remixes and singles, most notably “24 Hrs. To Live” featuring Mase, The LOX and DMX as well as “I Love You Baby” from Puff Daddy and The Family’s 1997 album, No Way Out.

As 1999 came, Rob would release his debut album on Bad Boy titled Life Story. Powered by the hit single “Whoa!,” he would achieve his first platinum plaque. He would continue guesting on Bad Boy features including “Bad Boy For Life” and “Let’s Get It” but not achieve the same highs as “Whoa!” After suffering various health and legal setbacks, Rob revealed he suffered a stroke in his sleep during a 2015 interview with Sway In The Morning.

“It ain’t no drugs, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “I had high blood pressure and being that I had that, that takes a lot out of a brotha. I had a stroke, but I got over that. I can show you how to get over that.”

Our thoughts and prayers with Black Rob’s family during this difficult time.

