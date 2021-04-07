Judge Orders Release Of Dallas Cop Arrested For Capital Murder

UPDATED: 2:44 p.m. ET, April 7, 2021
A Texas judge ordered the release of former Dallas cop Bryan Riser, who was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder after reportedly authorizing two killings in 2017. The charges against Riser were also dropped.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead made the decision on Wednesday following hours of testimony where prosecutors claimed there was not enough sufficient evidence to move forward.
Riser’s wife and attorney fought for his release, arguing that banking records and other key evidence proved his innocence, WFAA reports.
Riser, a 13-year veteran of the DPD was taken into custody by his colleagues last month for the unrelated killings of Liza Saenz, 31, and Albert Douglas, 61. His arrest came after a man told DPD members that he was order to kidnap and kill Saenz and Douglas at Riser’s direction.
Original story:
The Dallas Police Department kept an officer on the force while he was secretly investigated for putting out hits on two people.
Police Chief Eddie Garcia admitted to knowing about these allegations since 2019. Bryan Riser was arrested Thursday. A 13-year veteran of the force, Riser is alleged to have ordered the kidnapping and killing of two people in 2017.
Garcia could not explain why Riser remained on duty for almost two years. Garcia only recently took over as police chief last month.
Garcia also said Riser was on patrol until his arrest, according to the Associated Press. Despite the two counts of capital murder, Riser remains employed by the department. The chief said the administrative investigation is moving as quickly as possible.
Arrests by Riser are also under review. The FBI and homicide division are handling the ongoing investigation into Riser. So far there does not seem to be a connection between the killings of Lisa Saenz and Albert Douglas.
An arrest affidavit said that Saenz was shot and dumped in the river. Authorities never found Douglas’s body. CNNreported three other people were charged in connection with the two killings. Their identities were not disclosed in the arrest affidavit.
In an interview with conservative talk radio, the head of the Dallas Police Association threw Riser under the bus. Mike Mata, the Dallas Police Association president, said bad bad cops need to be held accountable, but did not think this was a reflection on the rest of the department. Garcia echoed a similar sentiment in his remarks.
The remarks are a stark contrast to the usual statements from police associations and unions, which generally support officers no matter how heinous the accusations.
Last summer, renewed conversations of police accountability and justice challenged police budgets. Calls to defund the police paved the way for discussions about investing in new ways to keep the public safe.
Keeping an officer suspected of ordering two people killed on active duty could raise questions for organizers about what else the department is keeping from communities. The Dallas Police department’s budget increased $8 million in the most recent budget. Dallas spends over half a billion on policing.
It’s been a bad week for at least two Black cops in the South.
Aside from Riser and his arrest, now-former Tampa Police Officer Delvin White was fired for using the N-word on duty, violating the City of Tampa Personnel Manual B1.2 Discriminatory Conduct.
Police in Tampa said White’s violations stemmed from talking on the phone in November when he said the words, “ghetto n******.” The officer’s body camera was somehow activated and recorded White saying the fateful words. After that recording sparked an investigation, White told his bosses weeks later that he also used the N-word during an arrest he made. White’s body camera, again, recorded that exchange, as well.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
SEE ALSO:
‘Ghetto N******’: Black Cop Fired For Using The N-Word On Duty
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could Reduce Police Brutality
Twitter Reacts To A Black Police Officer Convicted Of An On-Duty Shooting For The First Time In Minnesota History
Twitter Reacts To A Black Police Officer Convicted Of An On-Duty Shooting For The First Time In Minnesota History
1.
1 of 10
Mohamed Noor is the FIRST Minnesota cop to be convicted of an on-duty shooting (no video, officers body cameras weren't on).— Clay 'Didn't Hold My Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) April 30, 2019
The cop who shot Philando Castile in Minnesota (the world saw him die on Facebook Live) was acquitted of all charges. #NoorTrial
2.
2 of 10
I’ve seen many people on the #NoorTrial and #JustineDamond tags say “Feeling scared isn’t an excuse for murder” and all I can think about is:— ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) April 30, 2019
Mike Brown
Eric Garner
Philando Castile#SayTheirNames
3.
3 of 10
Listen. No one is arguing that this deadly shooting was justified. It's disgusting and an absolute tragedy and breech of community trust. But let's all remember that he's 100% being treated differently because his name is Mohamed Noor. #NoorTrial— ᴮᴱmykayla⁷ 🐳🐝✨ (@muhkayluhz) April 25, 2019
4.4 of 10
5.
5 of 10
Fact: No police officer in the state of Minnesota has ever been convicted for killing while on duty. Some are asking if double standards has been applied here or if Officer, Noor's skin color and religion played a role on the the aggressiveness of the prosecutors. #NoorTrial— Abdirizak M. Dahir (@abdirizakmdahir) April 30, 2019
6.
6 of 10
Minnesota. Where the police pulled over and murdered Philando Castile, a beloved school employee, an innocent, while his loving girlfriend and her four year old daughter - also in the car - watched horrified. They completely got away with it. https://t.co/AibBMrCqV3— Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) May 1, 2019
7.
7 of 10
Mohamed Noor was found guilty for killing a white woman but the officer who murdered Philando Castile on Facebook live isn’t guilty? pic.twitter.com/3yuKRqm1P6— Zeynab (@allthingszey) April 30, 2019
8.
8 of 10
Big difference in who you shoot in Minnesota especially if it’s a white woman and not a black man. This is some bull!!!! #philandocastile https://t.co/EJyB4IFQ4J— LaJaeric Miller (@LJReed29) April 30, 2019
9.9 of 10
10.
10 of 10
The dichotomy between Black and White cops is so disheartening to see in the American judiciary system, the disconnect and systematic racism is so blatant, take in this is the state in which Philando Castile was fatally shot while being filmed and the police officer was acquitted https://t.co/DQaYnDxYt1— Qinnitan (@qinnitan) May 1, 2019
Judge Orders Release Of Dallas Cop Arrested For Capital Murder was originally published on newsone.com