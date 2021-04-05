Local
HomeLocal

Marylanders Ages 16 & Up Eligible For COVID Vaccine At Mass Vaccination Sites Starting Tuesday

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan announcing Monday afternoon that any and all Marylanders ages 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination sites effective Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

All other providers will open appointments for the vaccine for ages 16+ residents starting next Monday, April 12.

The governor said they have been able to speed up the eligibility process due to an increased supply of vaccines.

So far, more than half a million people have pre-registered for the vaccine. You can pre-register by clicking here or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland State Flag
Marylanders Ages 16 & Up Eligible For COVID…

The governor said they have been able to speed up the eligibility process due to an increased supply of vaccines. 
04.05.21
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option
Police Investigating Shooting That Left 5 Hurt In…

One of the victims is in critical, but stable condition. The other four victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
04.05.21
Athens City-County Health Department Director of Nursing,...
Johnson & Johnson To Take Over Manufacturing Vaccines…

Please note that no Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses administered to the public have been tainted.
04.05.21
Photos
Close