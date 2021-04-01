ICYMI: Watch The 2021 InspireHER Awards Honoring Women Making A Difference In Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Baltimore hosted its first ever InspireHER Awards on March 31st in honor of Women’s History Month.

We celebrated the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields like Community Outreach, Beauty, Music and more!

We also honored Brittany Young, the founder and CEO of B-360, with the Honorary Founder’s Award. B-360 is an organization that utilizes dirt bike culture to end the cycle of poverty, disrupt the prison pipeline, and build bridges in communities through STEM education and career opportunities. Learn more about B-360 by clicking here.

The InspireHER Awards was hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole and The A.M. Clique’s DJ AngelBaby. You can watch the full awards ceremony below.

Meet The Winners Below:

Musical Mistress: Rachel Winder (Learn More)

Empowering Motivation: Dr. Pamela Gurley (Learn More)

Beauty Icon: Cindy Tawiah, Diva By Cindy (Learn More)

Community Outreach: Chanel Smith, LEVEL82 (Learn More)

Honorary Founder’s Award: Brittany Young, B360 (Learn More)

The winners were awarded with the following prizes:

An Exclusive Day Spa & Salon Package

$200 Cash

The winners were awarded with the following prizes:

