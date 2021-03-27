Sharon Osbourne Has Left CBS’ ‘The Talk’ Following On-Air and Off-Air Controversy

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

After close to 11 years and a month of behind-the-scenes bombshells that kept dropping following a heated exchange in front of the cameras, the last remaining original co-host from ‘The Talk’ has officially left the program.

Sharon Osbourne is not coming back “to the daytime talk show following allegations of misconduct and racism.” CBS, which airs ‘The Talk,’ made it known that she was the one who decided to leave the show, not the network.

This comes after the wife and manager of singer and husband Ozzy came under fire for her handling of a of an on-air segment that lead to her making comments and demands that were unacceptable back on March 10.

Osbourne was sticking up for her friend Piers Morgan, who came under fire himself after being more than criticial on Meghan Markle following her and husband Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan did not believe the Duchess of Sussex’ claims that involved “racism within the Royal family” and having “suicidal thoughts” in relation to a lot the event she experienced.

After Morgan was taken to task for his sharp criticisms by a co-host on ‘Good Morning Britain,’ he left that show as opposed to apologizing in front of viewers.

As for ‘The Talk,’ here is how it all played out.

From Complex:

Osbourne defended Morgan during a March 10 of The Talk, which ignited her tense exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood. At one point during the conversation, Osbourne demanded Underwood, who is Black, to “educate” her on why many people believe Morgan was a racist. “Did I like everything [Morgan] said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” Osbourne said. “It’s not my opinion … I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend … I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

That particular exchange between Osbourne and Underwood continues to live on through social media:

Is this the hill Sharon Osborne really wants to die on? Why do Black women have to educate you on something you’re ignorantly defending? If she doesn’t know what Piers Morgan said, why go so hard to defend it? You could’ve easily texted your support & STFU pic.twitter.com/7AfYOdmL8I — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 10, 2021

I absolutely commend Sheryl Underwood & Elaine Welteroth for holding their composure listening to Sharon Osborne gaslight racism on #TheTalk. She made this about her when it has NOTHING to do w/ her feelings. Plus she was rude & continued to dismiss them trying to educate her 😤 pic.twitter.com/5aVlCXllSQ — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 10, 2021

Following that broadcast, viewers soon tried to take CBS to task and called for executives to “fire Osbourne from the show.” An investigation was soon launched as the network wanted to look into the matter further.

Not helping Osbourne at all was a report from journalist Yashar Ali on her “alleged misconduct” that took place when she was part of the daytime talk show. One of the different sources from the article included former co-host Leah Remini, who mentioned that “Osbourne of making racist and homophobic comments behind the scenes.”

While Ali’s report was not mentioned in a statement confirming Osbourne’s exit, CBS did make note that the now-infamous March 10 edition of ‘Talk’ played a major role in her leaving the show.

Here is CBS’ statement below:

11. BREAKING Sharon Osbourne is leaving "The Talk" In a statement, CBS says she is leaving and "The Talk" is returning with new episodes on April 12 CBS says her behavior towards her co-hosts "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."https://t.co/jmkos23Qa9 pic.twitter.com/lrt1Xdasul — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 26, 2021

It was made clear that her defense of Morgan had nothing to do with her exit, but more about her behavior towards her different co-hosts over the years.

12. IMPORTANT Sharon was not pushed out because she defended Piers Morgan. That's just false. It was her history of racist remarks being revealed that made her position untenable. First, @hollyrpeete said Sharon called her "ghetto." https://t.co/jmkos23Qa9 pic.twitter.com/dbUjWGhGb3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 27, 2021

13. Then @LeahRemini went on-record with me because she was disgusted at Sharon's attempts to silence two Black women… Leah confirmed a bunch of stuff on-record and provided other evidence. So much of it she told CBS about in the past but was ignored.https://t.co/jmkos23Qa9 pic.twitter.com/E7jiV0anR6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 27, 2021

‘Talk’ is planning to return from its hiatus on April 12, though it is not known if and how Osbourne will be replaced.

