Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Respond To Triple Shooting In Brooklyn

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

UPDATE 3/24/2021 9:49 AM EST: 

The 28-year-old man has since succumbed to his injuries.

ORIGINAL: 

Three people were shot in the Brooklyn area of South Baltimore Tuesday night around 8:10 p.m.

City police say, a 22-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened on South Hanover Street at Patapsco Avenue.

No word on a motive or suspects.

Source: FOX 45

Baltimore Police Respond To Triple Shooting In Brooklyn  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Covid-19 Vaccination administered at a drive-in medical facility
12 Mass Vaccination Sites To Be Open In…

Hogan is encouraging Marylanders to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.
03.24.21
Hand holding bag of freshly home grown and dried cannabis
Bills To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Maryland Fail

According to a recent Goucher College Poll, two-thirds of Marylanders support legalization efforts. 
03.24.21
Baltimore Police Respond To Triple Shooting In Brooklyn

UPDATE 3/24/2021 9:49 AM EST:  The 28-year-old man has since succumbed to his injuries. ORIGINAL:  Three people were shot in…
03.23.21
Photos
Close