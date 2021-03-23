Baltimore Police Respond To Triple Shooting In Brooklyn

UPDATE 3/24/2021 9:49 AM EST:
The 28-year-old man has since succumbed to his injuries.
ORIGINAL:
Three people were shot in the Brooklyn area of South Baltimore Tuesday night around 8:10 p.m.
City police say, a 22-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened on South Hanover Street at Patapsco Avenue.
No word on a motive or suspects.
Source: FOX 45
