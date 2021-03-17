Baltimore Ravens Defensive Player Arrested In Northern Virginia

Baltimore Ravens player Broderick Washington was arrested early Sunday morning in Northern Virginia.

According to police in Arlington County, officers were called around 4:20 a.m. Sunday for multiple reports of a man breaking into vehicles with a metal object.

Police said officers found a man matching the description provided by 911 callers. They later identified him as Washington. He’s facing five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle charges.

The Ravens said in a statement they are aware of what happened. “We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation,” they continued in a statement.

The Ravens drafted Washington in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He played 8 games during his rookie season.

Source: WBAL-TV

