National
HomeNational

Former President Posse Unite To Drop A Vaccination Campaign

US president Barack Obama - April 2013

Source: WENN.com / WENN

It used to be a thing that democrats and republicans were separate, and it wasn’t until the foolery of Donald Trump, that the living former presidents of the United States banded together to form a more perfect union, and the union of former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter has been a good look for our country.

Now it looks like the former President posse has done it again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter as well as first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter have banned together to drop knowledge about the importance about the COVID-19 vacation in hopes to encourage more Americans to vaccinate.

This is how real G’s do it, you know government men… check out The Former President posse ad campaign ‘We Urge‘ below

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Former President Posse Unite To Drop A Vaccination Campaign  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Camden Yards
Orioles To Welcome Fans Back To Camden Yards…

Baseball fans rejoice! You'll be able to catch Baltimore Orioles games live in action at Camden Yards this year.
03.12.21
Maryland State Flag
Lawmakers Pushing To Repeal Maryland State Song

The bills, SB0008 and HB0667, aim to repeal the song based off its origin and writer. 
03.12.21
This Weekend: Baltimore County Ques Hosting “We Care”…

The free produce giveaway is for local families in need, answering the call during a tough year.
03.11.21
Photos
Close