Police Arrested 2 Men In Shootout That Injured A 10-Year Old & 2 Men

Flashing LED police car lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Baltimore police arrested Tirik Trotman, 27, on three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of reckless endangerment in connection with a triple shooting that left two men and a 10-year-old girl hurt in February.

Police say a second man, Nathaniel Diggs, 23, was arrested on the day of the shooting and charged with discharging a firearm, reckless endangerment and a bunch of handgun violations.

Both Trotman and Diggs are being held without bail, according to WBAL-TV.

