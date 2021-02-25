Local
Baltimore Strip Club Workers Protest At City Hall Over Covid Restrictions

Some of Baltimore’s adult entertainment workers and club owners met at City Hall on Wednesday to protest the Mayor’s current COVID restrictions.

Mayor Brandon Scott closed entertainment venues in December. According to Fox 45, COVID-19 cases have eased up and the city has loosened restrictions on live performances at other venues, adult entertainment has remained off-limits.

The protest drown out another news conference scheduled nearby by the Baltimore branch of the NAACP.

“Open up my job. I have to support my family,” said Dottie Smith, a dancer. “The stage is 6 feet away.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor wrote, in part:

“The Mayor recognizes how difficult it is for people who have been out of work during this pandemic and does not take imposing restrictions on any industry lightly. Baltimore City will continue to make decisions based on the public health data and risk factors to determine when and how to responsibly ease restrictions. Adult entertainment presents very specific challenges when it comes to the ability to socially distance. The Mayor and Health Commissioner have committed to reviewing the data in conjunction with our hospital partners over this 4-week period and making a determination about when it is appropriate to further ease restrictions, as they have throughout this pandemic.”

