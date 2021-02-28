Contests
HomeContests

InspireHER Awards: Nominate A Woman You Know Is Making A Difference

InspireHER Graphics Baltimore February 2021

Source: CS / other

Radio One Baltimore is hosting its first-ever InspireHER Awards on March 31st in honor of Women’s History Month.

We’re celebrating the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields. Below you will find a list of awards we’re giving out and their descriptions:

Empowering Motivation: This woman possesses and helps create power in individuals over their own lives, society and in their communities. As an empowering motivational woman, you have helped break down barriers and have created lanes for people who didn’t have the direction.

Multimedia: This woman doesn’t allow herself to be put in a box! She is multitalented in every area of social entertainment, communication and beyond.

Community Outreach (activist): This woman is the glue to our community. She promotes social, political, economic or environmental reform with the desire to make changes in our society.

Beauty Icon: This woman helps set beauty trends in the hair, makeup, and style world. Not only does this woman help us look and feel good on the outside, but feel phenomenal on the inside.

Nominate yourself or a woman you know using the form below.

Rules

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore County Offering Uber Rides To Residents Who…

The county is offering free Uber rides to residents who may not have transportation to vaccination sites, County Executive Johnny…
02.28.21
Baltimore Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Near The Inner…

According to WBAL-TV, a shooting suspect was killed by police near the Inner Harbor Thursday night. According to police, two…
02.26.21
Baltimore Strip Club Workers Protest At City Hall…

Some of Baltimore’s adult entertainment workers and club owners met at City Hall on Wednesday to protest the Mayor’s current…
02.25.21
Photos
Close