“El Chapo” Guzman’s Wife Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges In U.S.

Infamous Mexican drug overlord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is currently serving a life sentence for moving weight like whales up and down the Americas, and now it seems like his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, is going to be sharing the same fate.

The Associated Press is reporting that the 31-year-old Aispuro (El Chapo is 63-years-old by the way) was arrested yesterday (February 22) at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on charges that she helped him run his drug empire along with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. The U.S. Justice Department is also accusing the former beauty queen of helping El Chapo escape a Mexican prison in 2015 and plotting to help him escape a second time before he was extradited to the U.S.

Court papers charge that Coronel worked with Guzman’s sons and a witness, who is now cooperating with the U.S. government, to organize the construction of the underground tunnel that Guzman used to escape from the Altiplano prison to prevent his extradition to the U.S. The plot included purchasing a piece of land near the prison, firearms and an armored truck and smuggling him a GPS watch so they could “pinpoint his exact whereabouts so as to construct the tunnel with an entry point accessible to him,” the court papers say.

El Chapo really got himself a ride-or-die chick, huh?

Seems like just yesterday Emma Coronel Aispuro denied even know her husband was a druglord. So much for that.

Mexican authorities for their part denied even being a part of Coronel’s recent arrest and put everything on the U.S. Y’all know they don’t want that smoke with El Chapo’s goons south of the border.

Now that the mother of El Chapo’s children is facing hard time behind bars, one has to wonder whether she’s going to 6ix9ine it and give up other players in the drug game to avoid doing a bid as she’s been in the game for a minute.

Mike Vigil, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s former chief of international operations, said Coronel “has been involved in the drug trade since she was a little girl. She knows the inner workings of the Sinaloa cartel.”

He said she could be willing to cooperate.

“She has a huge motivation, and that is her twins,” Vigil said.

Looks like things might begin to get too spicy for the pepper.

