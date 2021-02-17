Local
Snowfall Of Five Inches Or More Possible For The Baltimore Area

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Baltimore area from Wednesday night through late Thursday.

National Weather Service is warning of snow accumulations of 5 inches or more, and total ice accumulations of a quarter-inch or more.

Snow will begin to fall sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., heavy snow is possible through midday.

How fast that change to rain takes place will determine how much snow accumulates, according to Fox 45.

