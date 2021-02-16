Local
16-Year-Old Boy In Northeast Baltimore Dies After Being Shot In The Head

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in the head, according to Baltimore police.

City police were called around 9:24 a.m. Monday morning to an apartment in the 4400 block of Moravia Road for a shooting.

When police arrived they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and he was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died.

Baltimore Homicide detectives are investigating and are questioning a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.

