Baltimore Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, Family Robbed At Gunpoint

A scary moment for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith.

According to CBS Baltimore, Smith and his family were robbed at gunpoint after leaving Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night. The 3 robbers allegedly followed Smith 40 miles from the airport to his hotel where they robbed him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Smith said it was one of the scariest nights he’s ever been apart of.

“Just a very scary situation and a reminder that people truly hungry and will do anything in this pandemic,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Be careful and always watch your surroundings.”

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens said, “We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: