Baltimore Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, Family Robbed At Gunpoint

NFL: NOV 08 Ravens at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A scary moment for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith.

According to CBS Baltimore, Smith and his family were robbed at gunpoint after leaving Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night. The 3 robbers allegedly followed Smith 40 miles from the airport to his hotel where they robbed him.

Smith said it was one of the scariest nights he’s ever been apart of.

“Just a very scary situation and a reminder that people truly hungry and will do anything in this pandemic,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Be careful and always watch your surroundings.”

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens said, “We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe.”

Baltimore Ravens

Smith said it was one of the scariest nights he's ever been apart of. 
