Poet Amanda Gorman Makes History Again With Powerful Super Bowl Message

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Pool / Getty

Tampa Bay did not make the first touchdown during the Super Bowl last night.

First-ever National Youth Poet Laureate by Urban Word, 22 year old poet Amanda Gorman, made history by being the youngest poet, with her spine chilling poem ‘The Hills We Climb’, to read during the Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and last night during Super Bowl LV Amanda Gorman scored the first touch down by becoming the first poet to ever perform.

The Los Angeles native, Amanda Gorman, made the hair stand up on the back of our necks once again by honoring educator Trimaine Davis, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin who were all named “Honorary Captains” ahead of the game for their leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you missed it or want some daily inspiration take a listen to the video below.

 

Poet Amanda Gorman Makes History Again With Powerful Super Bowl Message  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
