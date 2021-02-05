National
Man Robs Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles at Gunpoint For Chicken!? [VIDEO]

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

What would you dooo for some chicken and waffles ♫

A California man wanted some chicken so he went to the famous Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena but he wasn’t wearing a mask.  Just like in Ohio, no shirt, no shoes, no mask…no service.  However the kind  Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles told the man they would be more than happy to serve him if he went and got a mask, so he say’s cool and leaves.

When the man returned he was still maskless, however when he went home instead of getting his mask he got a gun, then demanded the employees of Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles to give him all the chicken and all the waffles they had.  Oh before he walked out he made sure he grabbed the syrup too.

Unfortunately for this man that obviously feels some type of way about wearing a mask, was captured clearly on surveillance video because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

I guess he showed them….LOL

Take a look at the video below.

