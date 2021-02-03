Local
Dozens Of Families Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Baltimore County

Tuscany Gardens Apartments Fire

The Red Cross is helping families affected by a 3-alarm fire in Baltimore County Tuesday.

Flames broke out at the Tuscany Gardens Apartments on Springdale Court near Windsor Mill just after 11:45 a.m..

Fire officials were able to completely extinguish the flames shortly after 1:30 p.m.. They said the cold weather made battling the fire difficult.

“There were a couple of challenges initially with this fire, one being that some of the hydrants in the area had frozen because of the cold weather temperatures,” said Baltimore County Fire Director Tim Rostkowski to CBS Baltimore.

A total of 27 families have been displaced by the fire and 30 units are uninhabitable.

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
