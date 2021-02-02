Baltimore Area Based DTLR Villa Will Be Acquired By British Retailer

A British sports and outdoor apparel retailer announced on Monday plans to buy Baltimore area-based DTLR Villa.

JD Sports Fashion Plc, which owns Finish Line and several European sports apparel chains will acquire DTLR Villa for $495 million in cash.

DTLR, which runs stores 247 U.S. stores in 19 states got its start as Downtown Locker Room in Baltimore in 1983 and later rebranded under the DTLR name. It merged with Philadelphia-based Sneaker Villa in 2017 and is now majority-owned by BRS & Co., a New York-based investment firm and Goode Capital.

According to The Baltimore Business Journal, JD Sports said it sees the East Coast-based DTLR as a complementary addition to its other chains in the United States.

