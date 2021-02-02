Baltimore County Announces Plans To Reopen Schools In March

Baltimore County Public School announced they are preparing to bring students back to school beginning March 1.

On Monday, School Officials released a timeline that calls for a hybrid learning model of both in-person and online instruction for several categories of students.

Parents will have a choice of whether to send their children back or to keep them at home and continue their learning online.

According to WMAR, Children in preschool through second grade may return to schools March 1, as well as students enrolled in special education programs.

Students in career and technical education programs and students who receive special education services in general education settings may return to school March 15.

Students in sixth through ninth grades may return March 22, followed by the remaining students April 6.

