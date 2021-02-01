Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Church Founded In The 1860’s Creates A Reparation Fund

There is a church located in Bolton Hill in Baltimore, an Episcopal church, which was founded by slave owners back in the 1860’s. its members recently took a vote and decided to spend $500,000 over the next five years to establish a fund intended as reparations for slavery. 

The plan is to set aside $100,000 to donate in the next year to community organizations doing “justice-centered work.” The fund aims to address race-based inequalities that took root during slavery and proliferated for generations in the church and in the community at large.

The parish will take half the funding from its endowment and half from its operating budget, and will provide $100,000 each year for the next five years, the Rev. Grey Maggiano, the rector, said.

Source: Baltimore Sun

 

Baltimore Church Founded In The 1860’s Creates A Reparation Fund  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Church Founded In The 1860’s Creates A…

There is a church located in Bolton Hill in Baltimore, an Episcopal church, which was founded by slave owners back…
02.01.21
New Variant Of Coronavirus Detected In Baltimore Area

Over the weekend Governor Larry Hogan announced that state health officials the Maryland Department of Health in consultation with the (CDC). …
02.01.21
UPDATE: Man Arrested, Another Sought After MTA Mobility…

Baltimore police have arrested a man and are searching for another man in connection with the fatal shooting of a…
02.01.21
Photos
Close