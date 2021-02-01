Contests
Love Taps: Upload A Message & Show Your Loved Ones You Care

How do you show your loved ones, friends, or colleagues that they do mean a lot to you? Maybe you don’t know how to write a love letter or put it into words to express how they make you feel. Perhaps you’re trying to write them a full love letter to celebrate an anniversary or just because it’s been a stressful week and you want to lift their spirits. Radio One Baltimore is allowing listeners to send a Love Tap online to express love and warmth to their loved ones, friends, or colleagues.

Upload a picture and a shout-out using the form below expressing a heartfelt message to your loved ones, friends, or colleague.

