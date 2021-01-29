Local
Mayor Brandon Scott Lifts 10PM Curfew For Bars & Restaurants In Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott tweeted on Friday morning, “In alignment with the State’s curfew mandate, restaurants and bars in Baltimore will be allowed to remain open past 10pm starting Monday.”

Gov. Larry Hogan announced yesterday that bars and restaurants in the state can now stay open after 10 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

The Mayor says, “the one hour time limit and limits on capacity still apply.”

