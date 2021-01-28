Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore To Add 45 New Speed And Red Light Cameras At $11.7 Million

'Red light camera' traffic warning sign

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

The Baltimore Board of Estimates gave unanimous approval on Wednesday to finance 45 new speed and red light cameras.

These cameras will be added to Baltimore’s existing traffic surveillance system.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Fox 45, the addition of new cameras will bring the total number of red light cameras in the city to 155 and speed cameras to 165.

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation expects the number of cameras to increase until the current contracts expire in May 2022.

Baltimore To Add 45 New Speed And Red Light Cameras At $11.7 Million  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore To Add 45 New Speed And Red…

These cameras will be added to Baltimore’s existing traffic surveillance system.
01.28.21
SPORTS-FBC-MARYLAND-MCNAIR-BZ
Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves $3.5 Million…

The state's approval came after the University of Maryland agreed to the settlement earlier this month.
01.28.21
Coronavirus - Further vaccination centre opened in Brandenburg
Maryland To Launch 6 Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

A total of 12 million doses will be needed to vaccinate every Marylander. 
01.27.21
Photos
Close