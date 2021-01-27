Baltimore City Mayor Signs Law Capping Delivery App Fees

It’s a win for struggling city restaurants.

On Monday night, the Baltimore City Council approved a bill that would temporarily limit the fees food delivery apps can charge.

Under the legislation, apps would not be allowed to collect more than 15% in fees. Apps such as GrubHub and DoorDash currently collect fees as high as 30%.

It will last until 90 days after Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency declaration ends.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has signed the bill into law.

I want to thank the sponsor of this bill, @CouncilmanETC, Council President @Nick_Mosby, and the entire city council. I look forward to continuing to work together on solutions that benefit the residents of Baltimore during this pandemic and beyond. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 26, 2021

Source: CBS Baltimore

