Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Mayor Signs Law Capping Delivery App Fees

Doordash Thank You

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

It’s a win for struggling city restaurants.

On Monday night, the Baltimore City Council approved a bill that would temporarily limit the fees food delivery apps can charge.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Under the legislation, apps would not be allowed to collect more than 15% in fees. Apps such as GrubHub and DoorDash currently collect fees as high as 30%.

It will last until 90 days after Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency declaration ends.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has signed the bill into law.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus - Further vaccination centre opened in Brandenburg
Maryland To Launch 6 Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

A total of 12 million doses will be needed to vaccinate every Marylander. 
01.27.21
Doordash Thank You
Baltimore City Mayor Signs Law Capping Delivery App…

It will last until 90 days after Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency declaration ends.
01.27.21
Baltimore County Is Leading The State Of Maryland…

Baltimore County is leading the state for Covid-19 vaccination distribution. According to Fox 45, Batimore County has distributed 65,763 doses,…
01.27.21
Photos
Close