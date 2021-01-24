Rapper Dee Dave Remembered With Vigil One Year Later After Death

A local rapper who lost his life too soon was remembered on Sunday by family and friends.

Dee Dave was gunned down in Essex in January 2020. Baltimore County detectives believe he was not the intended target and it was a case of mistaken identity.

Calvin Fogg has since been charged in the double shooting.

You can check out video of the vigil below.

