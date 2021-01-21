Local
Kamala Harris Sworn In Using A Bible Owned By Baltimore Born Thurgood Marshall

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris became the first woman, first woman of color to hold the office of Vice- President in U.S. history.

She was sworn in by the first Latina Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, using a Bible belonging to West Baltimore-born Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

Good to see a Baltimore connection during the transition of power at the U.S. Capitol.

