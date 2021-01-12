National
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived Was Burglarized

It is open season in LA.

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

2021 is off to an ominous start for Sean “Diddy” Combs. One of the mogul’s properties was broken by thieves.

As spotted on TMZ Brother Love’s second Los Angeles abode was done disrespectfully by some burglars. According to local law officials an unidentified individuals pried a side door open to his Toluca Lake home. While the villainous entry prompted the alarm system to go off the robbers made the most of the time by going through the residence in hopes of scoring money or pricey valuables. Luckily no one was there at the time.

The appointed caretaker for the home immediately suspected the place was hit as soon as they entered as it was visibly rummaged through. They later filed a burglary report with the police. This house has unique history as this is where his girlfriend and mother of three of his children Kim Porter resided at. In November 2018 she passed away due to a battle with pneumonia.

It is unclear exactly what items where lifted.

Photo:

