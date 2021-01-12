Podcasts: Lunch with Labor
HomePodcasts: Lunch With Labor

Lunch with Labor: 1-12-2021

Playback and listen anytime.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Rowhouse Explosion Aftermath
Cause Of Deadly Baltimore Gas Explosion Revealed

Three homes were destroyed in the blast. A fourth home had to be demolished. Twenty-year-old Joseph Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott…
01.12.21
Washington Monument Temporarily Closes Down
Governors In Maryland and Virginia & DC Mayor…

The warning comes after the FBI issued a warning Monday saying there are planned armed demonstrations leading up to the inauguration. 
01.12.21
MTA Link Bus
More Funding Needed To Address MTA Maintenance Shortfall

The Transit Safety and Investment Act would address at $2 billion budget shortfall in unfunded system maintenance.
01.12.21
Photos
Close