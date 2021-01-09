Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Baltimore Assistant Principal

Baltimore County police finds the suspect in the killing of a Baltimore City high school assistant principal.

Stanley’s body in his Pikesville home over the holidays, and now a former student is charged with Stanley’s murder.

Police say 23-year-old Zayeed Muhaimin was found in San Diego, California. Police no explanation for the deadly shooting.

“But we are certain at this point that that’s the suspect. Yes, the person who fired a weapon at the victim, shot him multiple times, killing him and then stole his vehicle and fled the location,“ said Officer Jennifer Peach the spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department.

According to the charging documents the suspect lived with Stanley and tried to cover up his alleged crime.

Having a suspect in custody was bittersweet news for Shelton Stanley‘s family, according to WMAR 2News.

