MTA Resumes Standard Video Tolling Across Maryland: What To Expect

The Maryland Transit Authority made changes Friday, resuming standard video tolling rates across the state.

To help fight against COVID-19, the MTA switched to all video tolling at facilities across the state. They also charged drivers the cash rate which was less than standard rates. All trips from this past Friday on will be charged the standard rates as opposed to the cash rate. You can view the standard video tolling rates for your commute here.

MTA has also encouraged drivers to take advantage of the lowest rates in the state by securing an EZ Pass Transponder. They maintain that the transponders are free and there is no monthly fee for Maryland citizens with Maryland addresses. It also comes with $25 prepaid toll funds that are ready for use immediately.

