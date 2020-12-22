Local
3 Dead, 2 Hurt In Series Of Shootings Monday In Baltimore

Three people are dead and two others are hurt after shootings Monday evening and Monday night in Baltimore.

The first shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. at Eutaw and Fayette streets. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg there.

They also found another person shot in the leg and back near Royal Farms Arena.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Then at 7:15 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The 19-year-old man died from his injuries there.

A preliminary investigation found he was shot in the 800 block of Beaumont Avenue.

A third shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Pratt Street. Officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at a nearby hospital.

Police found a second woman nearby also with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

