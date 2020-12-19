The Restaurant Association of Maryland has filed legal action against Baltimore City as well as Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

The goal is to have indoor and outdoor dining restored.

The group’s President and CEO, Marshall Weston, Jr., announced Friday morning it was seeking temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions

The legal action asks for capacity limits to be set to the same level as those allowed.

“Restaurants have continued to operate safely, and there is no evidence linking the spread of COVID to restaurants,” he said. “Relying on the potential for spread is not evidence, and that it is actually not happening. If indeed restaurants were a source of COVID, we would have seen significant increases while restaurants were open at 75% capacity, and that did not happen.”

Shutting down in-person dining and putting employees out of work weeks before the holidays “due to a government mandate” is “grossly unfair,” he added.

Restaurant Association Sues Baltimore City & 2 Counties Over Restrictions was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: