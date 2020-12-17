National
HomeNational

Online Marketplace StockX Valued At $2.8B After Receiving $275M Series E Funding

There are whispers that StockX's new financing is helping the company prepare to go public.

StockX Is Now Valued At $2.8 Billion, Rumors Hint At Company Going Public

Source: Cody Glenn / Getty

StockX’s stock just went up…literally, and you could possibly get a piece of it very soon.

Online marketplace StockX where you can cop anything from classic Jordans, designer clothing, and PS5 consoles, just announced its $275 million Series E funding, which will now push the company’s value to about $2.8 billion.

Hypebeast reports that the company intends to use its new funding to expand further its global reach and new “product development efforts.” But, there are whispers that StockX’s new financing is helping the company prepare to go public.

StockX’s CEO, Scott Cutler, spoke on the company’s new partners adding in a statement:

“The quality of investors joining us is a clear signal that the market recognizes that there is an incredible opportunity in e-commerce for current culture products and StockX is best positioned to meet consumer demand for those products. I’m thrilled to welcome our new partners to the team — their collective expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build on the momentum from the last year and drive the growth to cement StockX’s position as the global marketplace leader.”

This is big news for the company that suffered a massive hack back in 2019 that saw about 6.8 million of its user’s sensitive information stolen, with some reporting fraudulent purchases being made on their StockX accounts. We hope they use some of that money to secure their website to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Photo: Cody Glenn / Getty

Online Marketplace StockX Valued At $2.8B After Receiving $275M Series E Funding  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Hogan holds press briefing about coronavirus surge in Maryland
Gov. Hogan Limits Out Of State Travel &…

The order doesn't include the states that border Maryland like Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
12.18.20
Bill and Melinda Gates walk in the Congr
Baltimore City Public Schools Receive $12M Grant To…

The foundation gave the school system another grant in 2018 to improve literacy achievement. 
12.18.20
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints
Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28

Taliaferro was a fourth round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after a standout career at Coastal Carolina
12.17.20
Photos
Close