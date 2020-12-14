Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As One Of Georgia’s Electoral Voters

Voting rights activist and lawyer Stacey Abrams further solidified her place in American history as a member of the Electoral College for the state of Georgia on Monday.
Abrams had a front-row seat as she conducted roll call for electors to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden. 538 electors in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., formally cast their votes for president and vice president Monday, with the majority confirming Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
It’s official. Stacey Abrams tallies the votes of state electors and announces that Georgia casts all 16 of its electoral college votes to President-elect Joe Biden, the first time in 28 years a Democrat has carried the state in a presidential election. pic.twitter.com/RBj8fpOf2g
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 14, 2020
“I am pleased to announce that Joseph R. Biden has received 16 votes for the president of the United States,” she said after the roll took place to a round of applause and cheers.
Abrams first expressed her excitement around being selected to the electoral college in November via a Tweet.
“Georgians decided, and as an elector, I will be proud to join 15 fellow Georgia Democrats in casting my vote for @JoeBiden, winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes and President-Elect of the United States,” she wrote.
Georgians decided, and as an elector, I will be proud to join 15 fellow Georgia Democrats in casting my vote for @JoeBiden, winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes and President-Elect of the United States. Read more in @ajc. #gapol https://t.co/MnCkeKnjeE
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 12, 2020
Her subsequent efforts led by two voting rights organizations that she founded, The New Georgia Project and Fair Fight helped to register thousands of voters, in primarily Black and brown neighborhoods. Abrams was lauded by mainstream outlets after her home state turned Blue for the first time since Bill Clinton’s 1992 election, however, her work has been known far and wide among Black women and organizers over the last decade.
Abrams, a former state representative first gained national attention in 2018 when she ran as a candidate in the Georgia gubernatorial race. While she eventually lost to Brian Kemp, Abrams continued to call out the long-storied voter suppression tactics used by state and local officials, claiming her election was compromised by Kemp, who was at the time Georgia’s acting Secretary of State.
Abrams is lending her voice to the Senate runoff race in Georgia where Republican Sens. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, will face off against Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Abrams stumped for Ossoff and Warnock in the last several weeks.
The election is a highly watched race where Black women organizers and voters, in particular, are being asked to deliver the vote of the nation by supporting Ossoff and Warnock, progressive candidates who will undoubtedly change the face of the Senate.
SEE ALSO:
Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now
With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New Poll Suggests Black Women Want To Shift The Power In Congress
The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'
The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'
1. Gen. Lloyd Austin, Department of DefenseSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Stacey AbramsSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Rep. Karen Bass, HUD, HHSSource:WENN 3 of 21
4. Darrell Blocker, CIA DirectorSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Raphael Bostic, Treasury DepartmentSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, HUDSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Carol Moseley Braun, Dept. Of InteriorSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown, HUDSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Rep. Val Demings, Homeland SecuritySource:Getty 9 of 21
10. Roger W. Ferguson Jr., Treasury DepartmentSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Housing and Urban DevelopmentSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Mellody Hobson, Commerce and Treasury departmentsSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Jeh Johnson, Department of Defense, attorney general, Director of National IntelligenceSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Maurice Jones, HUD
14 of 21
Here at lunch with Deputy Sec. of @HUD Maurice Jones at he discusses #PromiseZones. #HUD #RVA pic.twitter.com/5oOPmMVy8P— Ken Ampy (@KenAmpy) December 2, 2013
15. Deval Patrick, attorney generalSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Council DirectorSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Symone Sanders, White House press secretary
17 of 21
All of the reporting I've seen has indicated @SymoneDSanders is the frontrunner for Press Secretary so I'm expecting her to be picked. But let me add to the chorus to say she is the CREDENTIALS pick in addition to being historic. #BlackWomenLead https://t.co/cvFGjq1xLB pic.twitter.com/4Qd5D14pVR— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) November 14, 2020
18. Bill Spriggs, Department of Labor
18 of 21
@AFLCIO Chief Economist Bill Spriggs—an economics professor in the Howard University College of Art & Sciences—says apprenticeships can be a way to earn a living while training but the labor system in the U.S. isn't set up to help apprenticeships succeed. https://t.co/ITUGeJ4yfb pic.twitter.com/4l6Mc7ZyZE— Howard University Newsroom (@HowardUNews) September 20, 2018
19. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UN AmbassadorSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Heather McTeer Toney, EPA
20 of 21
In one hour join Heather McTeer Toney of @MomsCleanAir as she discusses our responsibility to answer the calls to action on climate and COVID, especially in light of the EPA rollbacks. #EarthDay2020 Join here: https://t.co/P9OLMS8anY pic.twitter.com/z4z3kCElAb— The People's Justice Council (@AlabamaPJC) April 24, 2020
21. Tony West, attorney generalSource:Getty 21 of 21
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As One Of Georgia’s Electoral Voters was originally published on newsone.com