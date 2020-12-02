Local
HomeLocal

Man Pleads Guilty For Stealing Mail From 136 Baltimore Area Residents

Postal Carriers

Source: Bob Berg / Getty

Nicholas Milano White, 29, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to numerous fraud schemes, including stealing mail from 136 Baltimore-area postal customers, and stealing coronavirus-related benefits.

White and two other men stole checks from the Rosedale post office collection boxes in February and March, then altered them so they could be deposited into his bank accounts.

Charges are also pending against the two co-conspirators, Dominic Jerry Robinson, 26, of Baltimore, and Cedric Jonathan McNeal-Parker, 29, of Randallstown.

Customers had their mail stolen, and about 48 victims reported that the mail contained bank checks or other financial items, totaling $48,938.

He faces up to eight years in jail.

Source: Fox 45

Man Pleads Guilty For Stealing Mail From 136 Baltimore Area Residents  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 2.2K Coronavirus Cases Reported As Total…

As of Wednesday, there are now 203,355 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
12.02.20
Man Pleads Guilty For Stealing Mail From 136…

Nicholas Milano White, 29, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to numerous fraud schemes, including stealing mail from 136 Baltimore-area postal customers,…
12.02.20
generic hospital sign on brick building facade
Gov. Hogan Announces Plan To Boost Hospital Staff…

The state is also asking all colleges and universities to develop emergency policies and procedures to give academic credit to…
12.02.20
Photos
Close