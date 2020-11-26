Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020
It comes after Raven’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Sunday.
No word on if the game will still be played.
This is a developing story.
Source: CBS BaltimoreFollow @Ã¢â‚¬Ëœ92qjamsbmoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢
Lamar Jackson Among Ravens Players To Test Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on 92q.com