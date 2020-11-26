Lamar Jackson Among Ravens Players To Test Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020

It comes after Raven’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Sunday.

No word on if the game will still be played.

This is a developing story.

