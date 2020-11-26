Local
Lamar Jackson Among Ravens Players To Test Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It comes after Raven’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Sunday.

No word on if the game will still be played.

This is a developing story.

Source: CBS Baltimore

